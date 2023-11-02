Russian wide-structure aircraft conducts first examination flight

(MENAFN) Amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics, Ukraine has embarked on an assertive lobbying campaign in the United States, aiming to secure vital military aid and reinforce strategic partnerships. Reports from Politico suggest that Ukraine's wish list encompasses an array of crucial requests, including air-to-air missiles, the long-range single-warhead variant of the ATACMS missile, and assistance in executing ship-to-shore operations.



A high-level delegation comprising Ukrainian officials and military personnel descended upon Washington, DC last week, actively advocating for access to new types of weaponry and broader support from the United States. Among the top priorities highlighted by Ukrainian representatives is the urgent need for aircraft-borne rockets to effectively counter Russian bombers, which have increasingly deployed GPS-guided glide bombs in recent encounters.



The delegation also pressed for advancements in the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) arsenal. It was revealed in previous months that the United States had covertly provided a limited inventory of medium-range rockets armed with cluster munition warheads. However, Ukrainian officials contend that these munitions are notably less effective against heavily fortified targets compared to their solid warhead counterparts.



Additionally, Ukraine has sought to accelerate the F-16 training program for Ukrainian pilots and establish collaborative efforts with the United Kingdom’s Royal Marines. This joint initiative aims to bolster Ukrainian forces for specialized amphibious operations, with a strategic goal of crossing the formidable Dnepr River. Notably, Ukrainian troops have been steadfast in their efforts to establish a foothold on the left bank in Russia’s Kherson Region, a move seen as a calculated attempt to divert Moscow’s forces away from the front lines in Donbass and Zaporozhye Region.



The intensified lobbying push in Washington reflects Ukraine's unwavering commitment to fortifying its military capabilities and cultivating robust strategic alliances in the face of an ever-changing global landscape. As geopolitical complexities continue to unfold, Ukraine's concerted efforts underscore the nation's determination to secure its interests and safeguard its sovereignty.



