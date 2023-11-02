Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Sign Mou On Transport Corridor Creation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 2. A memorandum
of understanding was signed regarding the establishment and
development of the Russia – Caspian Sea – Turkmenistan – Uzbekistan
– Kyrgyzstan international multimodal transport corridor, Trend reports.
This memorandum was signed by Kyrgyzstan's Minister of
Transport, Tilek Tekebaev, Uzbekistan's Ilkhom Makhkamov, and
Russia's Deputy Minister of Transport, Dmitry Zverev.
The signing of this memorandum took place on the sidelines of
the first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International
Transport Forum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Additionally, on the sidelines of the forum, a memorandum of
understanding was also signed for the creation and development of
the Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan –
Pakistan international transport corridor.
The first transport forum of the SCO is currently underway in
Uzbekistan, bringing together representatives from the
transportation authorities of SCO member countries and over 60
major companies from 15 countries.
