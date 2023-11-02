TAP Can Handle Larger Volumes Of Hydrogen In Future - Greece Country Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) does not only contribute to Europe's goals
by bringing a transition fuel to the continent, but has also
embraced the decarbonization pathway, said TAP Country
Representative in Greece Ioannis Maris, Trend reports.
"TAP's ambition is to develop the asset to allow transportation
of hydrogen, in the form of a blend with natural gas. We envisage
hydrogen concentrations being increased in incremental steps," he
said addressing a panel discussion at the Southeast Europe
Connectivity Forum (SECF).
Earlier, TAP Managing Director Luca Schiepatti said that the
pipeline's commitment to sustainability is confirmed by some
results achieved in 2022: -25 percent in greenhouse gas emissions
and -38 percent in methane emissions compared to forecasts.
"We are also testing our pipes and infrastructure to transport
hydrogen and other green molecules in the future," added
Schiepatti.
As a pivotal component of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe,
the Trans Adriatic Pipeline plays a crucial role in enhancing the
continent's energy security, fostering energy source
diversification, and supporting the transition toward
decarbonization. Boasting an impressive annual transportation
capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas, the
pipeline also holds the potential for capacity expansion to 20
billion cubic meters. TAP's provision of a dependable source of
natural gas significantly contributes to ensuring Europe's access
to a new and sustainable energy resource.
