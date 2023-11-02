Saudi Fund For Development To Provide Loan To Build Rogun HPP In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 2. The Saudi Arabian Fund for Development (SFD) will provide a concessional loan of $100 million for the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Dushanbe Walid Abdulrahman Al-Reshaidan made this announcement during a press conference.

The ambassador emphasized that the Rogun HPP project is the largest in the region and contributes significantly to the country's sustainable development by efficiently utilizing natural resources, including "green" energy.

According to him, the amount allocated for the construction of the Rogun HPP accounts for 50 percent of the total funds provided by this fund to Tajikistan since its establishment in 2002.

During the press conference, it was noted that this funding reflects the special attention of the Saudi Arabian government in supporting the government of Tajikistan in implementing strategic development projects.

At the same time, out of the $195 million allocated by the SFD in Tajikistan, $95 million is designated for the education sector.

The Rogun HPP is planned to have an installed capacity of 3,600 MW, with an anticipated annual electricity generation ranging from 13 to 17 billion kilowatt-hours upon full commissioning, expected by 2033.