Saudi Fund For Development To Provide Loan To Build Rogun HPP In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 2. The Saudi
Arabian Fund for Development (SFD) will provide a concessional loan
of $100 million for the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric
power plant (HPP) in Tajikistan, Trend reports.
The Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Dushanbe Walid Abdulrahman
Al-Reshaidan made this announcement during a press conference.
The ambassador emphasized that the Rogun HPP project is the
largest in the region and contributes significantly to the
country's sustainable development by efficiently utilizing natural
resources, including "green" energy.
According to him, the amount allocated for the construction of
the Rogun HPP accounts for 50 percent of the total funds provided
by this fund to Tajikistan since its establishment in 2002.
During the press conference, it was noted that this funding
reflects the special attention of the Saudi Arabian government in
supporting the government of Tajikistan in implementing strategic
development projects.
At the same time, out of the $195 million allocated by the SFD
in Tajikistan, $95 million is designated for the education
sector.
The Rogun HPP is planned to have an installed capacity of 3,600
MW, with an anticipated annual electricity generation ranging from
13 to 17 billion kilowatt-hours upon full commissioning, expected
by 2033.
