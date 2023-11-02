Alarming rise in US federal borrowing indicates fiscal crisis

(MENAFN) In a disconcerting financial revelation, the US Treasury Department has sent shockwaves by projecting a colossal deficit of USD1.7 trillion for fiscal year 2023. To compound the situation, the Treasury has recently released even more distressing figures, forecasting a staggering USD1.6 trillion in borrowing during the first half of fiscal year 2024. This development is nothing short of alarming, as it indicates an impending fiscal crisis of unprecedented proportions.



The stark reality is that the deficit is spiraling out of control at an alarming rate. Just last year, the deficit surged by 23 percent, and now, the Treasury is poised to borrow nearly as much in just six months as it did in the entire previous year. This implies that the deficit is on track to double, with the Treasury expected to borrow over USD3 trillion this fiscal year – a staggering 50 percent more than the previous estimates put forth by the Congressional Budget Office.



It is essential to recognize that, even before the pandemic struck in 2020, the nation's borrowing was already at alarmingly high levels. The current situation, where borrowing is nearly three times higher than pre-pandemic levels, serves as a stark indicator of the rapid deterioration in the country's fiscal health. Prior to the pandemic, the Treasury's average deficit over four quarters was under USD300 billion, which pales in comparison to today's levels.



The federal government's financial predicament can be likened to a suspenseful scene from a movie, where a lit bomb with a long fuse is passed from one person to another, with none wanting to be holding it when it finally detonates. As the fuse grows shorter, the urgency to pass on the bomb intensifies. Similarly, the escalating borrowing crisis within the US Treasury is akin to this scenario, where the responsibility for managing the ballooning debt is continually shifted.



Since the 1990s, the federal government appears to have forsaken the idea of a balanced budget, let alone reducing the national debt. The artificially low interest rates, thanks to the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, provided a convenient backdrop for politicians from both parties to accumulate a national debt that exceeded the size of the economy. Remarkably, this debt required only nominal annual interest payments to service, which ultimately facilitated its growth.



In summary, the United States finds itself at a critical juncture with an alarming deficit trajectory and an ever-increasing national debt. The circumstances are indicative of a looming fiscal crisis, with the government's financial situation teetering on the edge. It is crucial to address these issues before they spin out of control and have far-reaching consequences on the nation's economic stability.

MENAFN02112023000045015682ID1107357390