Ukraine Intensifies lobbying attempts in Washington to guarantee army assistance

(MENAFN) In a bid to ensure a steady flow of military aid amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics, Ukraine has reportedly ramped up its lobbying efforts in the United States. According to a recent report by Politico, Kiev's wish list includes requests for air-to-air missiles, the long-range, single-warhead variant of the ATACMS missile, and assistance in conducting ship-to-shore operations.

A delegation of Ukrainian officials and troops arrived in Washington, DC last week to press for new types of weaponry and support, as per the Politico article. Ukrainian representatives emphasized the need for aircraft-borne rockets to counter Russian bombers, which have increasingly been employing GPS-guided glide bombs.



Regarding the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), it was revealed last month that the United States had covertly supplied a limited number of medium-range rockets equipped with cluster munition warheads. However, Ukrainian delegates indicated that these rockets are less effective against fortified targets compared to their solid warhead counterparts.



Ukraine is also said to have urged its American allies to expedite the F-16 training program for Ukrainian pilots. Additionally, they have sought collaboration with the United Kingdom’s Royal Marines to prepare Ukrainian forces for amphibious operations, with the ultimate goal of crossing the Dnepr River. Ukrainian troops have been striving for months to establish a foothold on the left bank in Russia’s Kherson Region, likely in an effort to divert some of Moscow’s forces from the front lines in Donbass and Zaporozhye Region.



As Ukraine navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, its intensified lobbying efforts in Washington underscore the country's determination to bolster its military capabilities and strategic partnerships in the face of evolving global challenges.



