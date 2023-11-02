FBI claims Iran intended to murder US representatives

(MENAFN) During a Senate hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray made a startling claim on Tuesday, stating that Iran had orchestrated plans to assassinate both current and former United States officials. Wray's testimony emphasized an escalating terrorism threat in the United States, which he attributed, in part, to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.



Wray underscored the gravity of the situation, noting that while the terrorism threat had already been heightened in 2023, the current circumstances had elevated it "to a whole other level." He expressed concern that the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel in early October, resulting in the reported deaths of up to 1,400 Israelis, could serve as inspiration for other "violent extremists" to target Americans in their day-to-day lives.



Labeling Iran as "the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism," Wray asserted that the country had allegedly attempted assassinations, both directly and indirectly, targeting dissidents and high-ranking current and former US government officials, even within the United States.



Wray also highlighted the activities of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which he identified as Iran's primary strategic partner. According to Wray, Hezbollah has a history of operating on United States soil, involving activities such as acquiring funds and weapons, as well as engaging in espionage.



The FBI Director assured that the agency is actively monitoring these groups and their intentions within the United States. Additionally, he issued a warning about cyberattacks targeting American interests and critical infrastructure, originating from Iran and non-state actors alike. Wray cautioned that if the Middle East conflict were to escalate further, these cyber threats could potentially escalate to "kinetic attacks."



