Kuwait UN Permanent Representative Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai said that regarding Israel's brutal aggression on Gaza, Kuwait rejected the displacement of Palestinians out of their lands, calling for an immediate ceasefire and opening of crossings for humanitarian aid.

This came during Al-Bannai's speech on Wednesday before the UN General Assembly's emergency session regarding the developments in Gaza and the occupation forces ongoing violations on Palestinian civilians.

Al-Bannai said that the world was witnessing violations of international humanitarian law principles, in addition to the Security Council, the General Assembly and international organizations resolutions.

He added that the hardest crime the world is witnessing is the bombing of innocent children, noting that the number of children killed in Gaza since October seventh is more than 3,257, according to the British Save the Children Charity Organization, which exceeds the annual number of children killed throughout conflict zones since 2019.

He reviewed some Security Council resolutions condemning acts of violence by the Israeli occupation, calling on all parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

He added, "We are witnessing shameful media misinformation by the occupation forces, in which we respond to with facts that cannot be defeat, as the truth hurts them and the world standing by Palestine terrify them."

He stressed the urgent need to implement the Security Council's resolutions related to civilian's protection, noting that these resolution details the violations committed by the occupation forces.

Al-Bannai stressed that there is no way forward except through comprehensive peace through the implementation of the relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 agreement, which states the establishment of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Bannai concluded by addressing the Israeli occupation, "You only have one option that will rid us of the violation cycle you imposed 56 years ago, which is ending the occupation and leaving the Palestinian occupied territories." (end)

