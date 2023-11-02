Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.03 To USD 89.31 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down USD 2.03 to USD 89.31 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to USD 91.34 Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

The price of the Brent crude went down by 39 cents to USD 84.63 per barrel, while the price of the West Texas Intermediate went up by 58 cents to USD 80.44 pb. (end)

km













MENAFN02112023000071011013ID1107357378