(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has stated that Ukraine's efforts to advance on the front lines have been ineffective, resulting in significant battlefield losses and a decline in morale among Ukrainian troops. Shoigu emphasized that despite the supply of new NATO weapons, the Kiev regime is facing setbacks. He highlighted the success of Russian air-defense troops, claiming over 1,400 successful intercepts of Ukrainian assets last month, including 37 planes and six ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.



The provision of ATACMS missiles by the United States in October, after months of Ukrainian requests, has been seen as a significant development in the conflict. Shoigu compared the number of downed Ukrainian planes with the promised fleet of F-16s from Western donors, suggesting that Russia could neutralize the pledged aircraft in roughly 20 days at the current rate.



While Western governments have pledged ongoing support to Ukraine in its battle against Russia, questions persist about their ability to deliver on this commitment. The recent surge in demand for weapons by Israel due to the Middle East conflict has further strained Ukraine's ability to secure Western assistance.



In the United States, aid to Ukraine has become a contentious issue in the opposition-majority House. GOP Speaker Mike Johnson recently rejected a White House proposal to bundle spending on various security goals, including aid to Ukraine. Instead, he proposed a separate USD14.3 billion package for Israel. President Joe Biden has vowed to veto the bill, adding another layer of complexity to the debate over international support in the ongoing conflict.



