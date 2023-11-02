UK Events Industry To Reach $139.9 Billion, By 2032 At 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ UK Events Industry by Type (Music Concert, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions and Conferences, Corporate Events & Seminars, and Others), Revenue Source (Ticket Sale, Sponsorship, and Others), Organizer (Corporate, Sports, Education, Entertainment, and Others), and Age Group (Below 20 Years, 21-40 Years, and Above 40 Years): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032 ". According to the report, the UK events market was valued at $74.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $139.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth Government support and investment play a crucial role in the growth and development of various industries, including the events industry. However, the growth of the events industry in the UK is being held back by skills and labor shortages. On the other hand, brand exposure and marketing opportunities present remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the events industry in the UK during the forecast period. Request Sample Copy of Report: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $74.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $139.9 billion CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Type, Revenue Source, Organizer, and Age Group Drivers

Increase in sponsorship for events

Rise in interest among youth in entrepreneur & business seminars Government Support and Investment Opportunities

Brand Exposure and Marketing Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints

Skills and Workforce Challenges Venue Availability and Costs

Procure Complete Report ( Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

The corporate events and seminars segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the corporate events and seminars segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the UK events industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in sponsorships for events. This trend is likely to attract more exhibitors and conference organizers in the UK. The music concerts segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The UK is home to a great musical heritage and an important music sector, contributing to concerts' popularity and success.

The sponsorship segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By revenue source, the sponsorship segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the UK events industry share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Sponsoring an event increases the reach among potential buyers and customers resulting in increasing the UK events industry size.

The entertainment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By organizer, the entertainment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the UK events industry share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Adapting to the changing environment, event creators and organizers have explored hybrid models of engagement that make events more inclusive. This adaptability and innovation are contributing to the growth potential of the entertainment sector in the UK events sector.

The 21-40 years segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By age group, the 21-40 years segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the UK events industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The 21–40 years age group is characterized by a desire for unique experiences, personal growth, and networking opportunities. Events provide opportunities for networking, professional development, and personal enrichment, which are highly appreciated by individuals of this age group.

Enquire before buying:

Leading Market Players: -



Firebird Events Ltd. CL Events



Clarion Events Ltd.

Cvent Holding Corp.

BCD Group

Purple Lamb Events Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.



Anschutz Entertainment Group

ATPI Ltd. Eventurous Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the UK events industry. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Country Reports We Have in this Industry:

. U.S. Event Services Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

. U.S. Corporate Event Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

. U.S. Event Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

. North America Corporate Event Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031

. UK Corporate Event Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285





Canada Event Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Event Marketing Service Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Event Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

North America Corporate Event Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031

Canada Corporate Event Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031

Mexico Corporate Event Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031

Europe Corporate Event Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031 Germany Corporate Event Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031





Tags music concerts sports corporate events and seminars sponsorship education Related Links