UN sees Israeli assault on refugee sites ‘atrocity’

(MENAFN) The recent Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza has been labeled as an "atrocity" by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths. The densely populated camp was hit, resulting in a reported 400 Palestinian casualties, according to Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, stating that it targeted a significant Hamas commander and unit. While acknowledging the civilian casualties as a tragedy, the IDF representative attributed their deaths to Hamas' presence among the civilian population.



Following a two-day visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Griffiths expressed deep concern about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He emphasized that the situation has entered an even more distressing phase, with dire consequences for the civilian population.



Referring to the initial attack by Hamas militants on Israeli territories near Gaza on October 7th, which claimed the lives of 1,400 people, Griffiths stressed the need for a significant shift in the current trajectory. Israel's subsequent response has resulted in an estimated 8,600 Palestinian casualties, as reported by Gaza health authorities.



Griffiths called for immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, urging both sides to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and refrain from targeting civilians. The United Nations official's statement underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict, as the toll on both Palestinian and Israeli lives continues to mount.



