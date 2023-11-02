Israel ready to conduct ‘mass civilian casualties’

(MENAFN) In a recent report by the New York Times, it has been claimed that the Israeli government is willing to accept a high number of civilian casualties in its efforts to defeat Hamas in Gaza. The publication states that this information was conveyed in private conversations with United States partners. While President Joe Biden's administration continues to express support for Israel, it has reportedly become more critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach, particularly in light of the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



According to the New York Times' analysis, United States officials came to the realization that Israeli leaders deemed mass civilian casualties an acceptable cost in their military campaign.



The report highlights that Israeli officials drew parallels to the devastating bombings, including the use of atomic weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, as tactics employed by the United States against Germany and Japan.



The story, featured in Tuesday's print edition, has garnered attention from various quarters, including lawyer and activist Steven Donziger. Donziger pointed out on Instagram that this revelation may shed light on the significant civilian and child casualties currently occurring in Gaza. He also suggested that this mentality could explain Israel's recent bombing of the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and its apparent targeting of civilians.



MSNBC host Mehdi Hassan also highlighted the paragraph, describing it as "almost buried" within the article. The report delves into the dynamics in Washington, revealing that initially, the Biden administration believed it could garner support for Israel akin to the backing received for Ukraine, given the nature of Hamas' actions on October 7. However, it soon became apparent that achieving this level of support would be an insurmountable challenge.



As the conflict in Gaza continues, these revelations about the Israeli government's alleged willingness to tolerate high civilian casualties have added a new dimension to the international discourse surrounding the situation. The report has sparked discussions about the ethical implications of such a stance and the potential impact on the ongoing conflict and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolution.



MENAFN02112023000045015687ID1107357350