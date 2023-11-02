White House assures no deployment of US army unites to Gaza

(MENAFN) In a recent press briefing, the White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, categorically stated that American soldiers will not be dispatched to Gaza during or after the current conflict with Israel. This statement comes in response to reports suggesting the possibility of United States troops being sent on a peacekeeping mission. Kirby emphasized, "There's no plans or intentions to put United States military troops on the ground in Gaza, now or in the future." He did, however, mention ongoing discussions regarding the potential for "some sort of international presence" in Gaza once hostilities subside.



Bloomberg had earlier reported that discussions were underway between Washington and Israel regarding the temporary oversight of Gaza by regional countries, with support from troops from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. These plans, however, are still in their early stages, and alternate options, including United Nations involvement, are also being considered.



While ruling out a United States peacekeeping mission, Kirby reiterated the White House's stance that Hamas "can't be the future of governance in Gaza," expressing support for Israel's military efforts to neutralize the militant group. When questioned about the future of the Palestinian enclave, Kirby acknowledged that there were no definitive answers at this time but emphasized, "Whatever it is – it can't be Hamas."



As the conflict in Gaza continues to unfold, the Biden administration is actively engaged in discussions with regional partners to determine the best course of action for the territory's post-conflict stabilization. The White House's decision not to deploy United States troops on the ground represents a significant policy stance, with officials instead exploring potential avenues for international involvement in the aftermath of hostilities. The situation remains fluid, and decisions regarding Gaza's future governance are yet to be finalized.



