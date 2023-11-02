               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
BGHL (GBP): NAV(S)


11/2/2023 2:46:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 01 Nov 2023.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV € 26.6643 £ 23.7424
Estimated MTD return 0.44 % 0.45 %
Estimated YTD return -3.98 % -2.80 %
Estimated ITD return 166.64 % 137.42 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close € 24.20 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV -9.24 % N/A
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 2,055.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -13.45 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Shares Outstanding 12,296,208 126,294
Held in treasury N/A N/A
Shares Issued 12,296,208 126,294

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated) € 236.8692
Class GBP A Shares (estimated) £ 126.9958

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

