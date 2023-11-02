GT MEDIA ME LAUNCHES WTM LONDON YEARBOOK 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LODNON, UNITED KINDOM, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GT MEDIA ME LTD. LAUNCHES WTM LONDON YEARBOOK 2023: TRAVEL HAS THE POWER TO CHANGE THE WORLD HIGHLIGHTING THE TOURISM INDUSTRY'S ROLE AS A FORCE FOR GLOBAL GOODThe publication mirrors WTM London's 2023 theme – You have the power to change travel and travel has the power to change the world with sub-themes including responsible tourism and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)High-end publishing house GT Media ME Ltd. has today launched the WTM Yearbook 2023: Travel has the power to change the world with the digital version now live here:The prestigious publication marks the third edition of the WTM London Yearbook series, which will be available in print at World Travel Market London 2023, the world's most influential travel and tourism event, taking place from November 6-8 at ExCeL London.WTM Yearbook 2023: Travel has the power to change the world features high-quality content aligned to the London travel show's theme, 'You have the power to change travel and travel has the power to change the world', showcasing industry gamechangers, pioneers, and leaders shaping the future of travel.Sub-themes include responsible tourism – with WTM London celebrating two decades of championing this theme at the show – as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and future-fit destinations; those countries putting people and planet at the heart of their development strategies.Published by London-based GT Media ME Ltd, a specialist in business intelligence annuals, in partnership with WTM London organiser, RX Global, the 2023 yearbook also features timelines of WTM, industry and responsible tourism milestones; the latest travel and tourism statistics; major trends and projects around the world; interviews with industry figureheads; and profiles of entities at the forefront of sector developments.The digital version of the WTM Yearbook 2023: Travel has the power to change the world will be enhanced after the show, with high-profile video interviews recorded at WTM London embedded in relevant features and profiles.“WTM Yearbook 2023: Travel has the power to change the world highlights the industry's role as a force for good, throwing the spotlight on the people and places spearheading change and transforming travel and tourism for the better,” said Khaled Algaay, Publisher, GT Media ME Ltd.“Featuring the latest industry developments, trends, and topics that matter, from net-zero targets and diversity and inclusion to those balancing profit with purpose and leveraging tourism for positive social and environmental impact, the yearbook is 'the' go-to resource on the global travel sector.”The WTM London Yearbook series was launched in 2019 following the success of sister publication, the ATM Yearbook, which this year celebrated its 11th edition. Both yearbooks are each read by more than 40,000 industry professionals annually.GT Media is also the official publisher of The Global Governance Project, a UK and Canadian partnership between the G20 and G7 Research Groups, based at the University of Toronto. This partnership includes the publication of G20 and G7 Summit briefing books, which are shared with the heads of state, ministers, delegations and the global media representatives at the summits, as well as the world's assembled and Associated Press.//ENDS//

