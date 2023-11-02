Zero Waste Shampoo Market Size, Demand, Trends, Growth Drivers, Top Companies And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

How big is the zero waste shampoo market?

The global zero waste shampoo market size reached US$ 121.89 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 180.34 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2023-2028.

Industry Overview:

Zero waste shampoo refers to shampoo products designed to minimize waste and environmental impact. Traditional shampoos often come in plastic bottles, contributing to plastic pollution. In contrast, zero-waste shampoos are commonly offered in bar form or in refillable containers, thus reducing or eliminating the need for single-use plastic packaging. The ingredients used are also typically biodegradable and free from harmful chemicals, further lessening their environmental footprint. These shampoos aim to deliver the same cleansing and conditioning benefits as conventional products while adhering to sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Zero Waste Shampoo Market Demand, Trends and Growth Drivers:

The rising awareness of environmental issues, such as plastic pollution and harmful chemical waste represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This is further driving consumers toward more sustainable alternatives like zero-waste shampoos. Governments and organizations are increasingly implementing regulations that encourage or mandate the reduction of single-use plastics, which is supporting the market for zero waste options.

Zero waste shampoos often contain natural and organic ingredients, thus attracting consumers who are wary of the chemicals found in conventional products. Brands embracing zero waste practices gain social capital, appealing to consumers who prioritize corporate responsibility and sustainability in their purchasing decisions. Online platforms provide a broad marketplace for niche products like zero waste shampoos, which is expanding reach and boosting sales.

Technological advancements in product formulation and packaging design are leading to high-quality, convenient, and user-friendly zero waste shampoo products. The demand for specialized, boutique experiences in personal care contributes to the market for customized, eco-friendly products. Social media influencers and celebrities advocating for sustainable products significantly influence consumer preferences, which is further boosting the market.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categorie

Product Type Insights:

.Shampoo Bars

.Liquid Shampoo

Distribution Channel Insights:

.Online

.Offline

Breakup by Region:

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Zero Waste Shampoo Companies Covered:

.Battle Green Co.

.Beauty and the Bees

.Biome Living Pty. Ltd.

.Butter Me Up Organics

.Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve

.Dirty Hippie Cosmetics

.EcoRoots

.R. Liggett Ltd.

.Lush Retail Ltd.

.Plaine Products LLC

.Plum Brilliance Apothecary

.Rocky Mountain Soap Company

