Turkish FM discusses condition in Gaza with Greek, Jordanian, Saudi equivalents in phone call

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducted separate and significant telephone dialogues with his counterparts from Greece, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, as relayed by diplomatic sources.



These high-level discussions delved into multifaceted aspects of the ongoing situation in Gaza, touching on crucial matters such as the pursuit of an immediate cease-fire, the strategic planning for a sustainable and enduring peace in the region, and the paramount importance of ensuring the swift and efficient delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the embattled Gaza Strip.



Notably, the Israeli military has significantly expanded its scope of engagement, launching both air and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip. These operations have further intensified the relentless aerial bombardment that initially commenced following a cross-border attack initiated by Hamas on October 7.



The protracted conflict has resulted in an overwhelming loss of life, with more than 8,796 Palestinians having tragically perished since the onset of hostilities.



The consequences of this protracted conflict are not solely measured in terms of casualties and fatalities but extend to the severe challenges faced by the 2.3 million residents of Gaza.



The Israeli blockade has exacerbated an already precarious humanitarian situation, leading to critical shortages of basic supplies and life essentials that have had a profound impact on the population's well-being.

