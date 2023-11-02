UN stresses urgency of humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) According to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza is "a matter of life and death."



UNRWA has described the continuous Israeli bombardment of the blockaded enclave as "shocking" in a statement.



“The level of destruction is unprecedented,” the UN agency declared. “The human tragedy unfolding before us is unbearable.”



'An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is a matter of life and death for millions of people,” it further mentioned.



The UN agency referred to the ongoing Israeli offensive that compelled thousands to evacuate their homes in Gaza as "forced displacement."



“More than 670,000 people are sheltering in nearly 150 overcrowded UNRWA installations,” it stated. “These people face deteriorating humanitarian conditions and severe health and protection risks.”



The Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to constant airstrikes since Hamas launched a cross-border incursion on October 7, has seen an increase in Israeli army air and ground attacks.



Since then, the violence has claimed the lives of over 10,300 individuals, including around 1,538 Israelis and at least 8,796 Palestinians.



In addition to the high death toll and widespread displacement, the Israeli siege of Gaza is depriving its 2.3 million inhabitants of essential goods.

MENAFN02112023000045015839ID1107357322