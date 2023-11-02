               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Eften United Property Fund Unaudited Financial Results For The 9 Months And 3Rd Quarter Of 2023


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net loss of 16 thousand euros in the 3rd quarter of 2023, and 87 thousand euros in 9 months of 2023. The loss was due to the market value change in listed EfTEN Real Estate Funs AS shares, which fell by almost 6% during the Q3. In a situation where the balance sheet net asset value of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares would be used as a basis for determining the net value of the EfTEN United Property Fund, the fund would have earned 330 thousand euros of net profit in the 3rd quarter.

Due to the low level of financial leverage and relatively large uninvested capital, the increase in interest rates has had a smaller negative impact on the EfTEN United Property Fund compared to many other European and Baltic investment property funds. With the persistent weak economic activity in the Eurozone, business cycle recovery in the Baltic countries is unlikely in the coming quarters. In such a situation, maintaining the occupancy and rental income levels are becoming more and more important in the commercial real estate sector. Finding new tenants and retaining existing ones is increasingly time-consuming and costly (often requiring reconstruction of objects, etc.). Various office spaces are under the greatest pressure, where the increasing trend of working from home keeps demand at its lowest level in recent years. EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio is spread across 45 commercial investment property buildings based on the so-called look-through principle (in addition, the Fund has invested in the development of the Uus-Järveküla residential district and in three rental houses through the EfTEN Residential Fund), the vacancy rate of which was less than 5% at the end of the third quarter.

In the III quarter of 2023, EfTEN United Property Fund did not make new investments and continued to manage the existing investment portfolio. In the development of the Uus-Järveküla residential district, which is owned by the Fund's subsidiary, customers continued to show great interest in the semi-detached houses that went on sale in May and June in the third quarter. As of the end of September, customers had booked 11 of the 16 semi-detached houses on sale. The completion of the 86 terraced houses in the first stage of the development is planned for the end of the IV quarter and the beginning of the I quarter.

The volume of assets of EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.09.2023 is 26,355 thousand euros (31.12.2022: 27,472 thousand euros), of which, as of the end of September, 79% are long-term investments (31.12.2022: 67%).

As of 30.09.2023, EfTEN United Property Fund has raised a total of 25.466 million euros of capital, of which 6.8 million euros are uninvested as of 9 months of 2023. All existing investments are performing well and do not currently appear to require higher capital injections than usual.


Statement of the comprehensive income

3rd quarter 9 months
2023 2022 2023 2022
€ thousand
INCOME
Interest income 143 80 384 220
Dividend income 0 0 352 212
Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss -105 281 -634 909
Investments in subsidiaries 46 23 -30 182
Underlying funds -151 258 -604 726
Total income 38 361 102 1 341
COSTS
Operating expenses
Management fee -31 -25 -85 -68
Costs of administering the Fund -23 -22 -104 -88
Other operating expenses 0 -6 0 -31
Total operating expenses -54 -53 -189 -186
Profit / loss for the period -16 308 -87 1 155
Total profit / loss for the period -16 308 -87 1 155
Ordinary and diluted earnings / loss per share (EUR) -0,01 0,12 -0,04 0,56


Statement of financial position

30.09.2023 31.12.2022
€ thousand
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 5 018 8 769
Other receivables and accrued income 599 385
Total current assets 5 617 9 154
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 12 548 12 942
Investments in subsidiaries 1 122 1 152
Real estate funds 11 426 11 790
Loans granted 6 395 5 376
Non-current receivables 1 795 0
Total non-current assets 20 738 18 318
TOTAL ASSETS 26 355 27 472
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities 7 586
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 7 586
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND
Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 26 348 26 886
Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 26 355 27 472


The unaudited 9 months and 3rd quarter 2023 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund can be found on the fund's website:


Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail:

