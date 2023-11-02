City Employees Charging E-Bikes With Flower Turbines Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles
Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines
The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines' Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.
ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines ' wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.
The Charging Station is used to generate energy off-grid with wind, solar, and a battery to charge small mobility and electronic devices. They are quiet, bird-friendly, safe, and durable. More information on the charging stations is available at
View the video here:
Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. For more information, please contact us at or visit our website at .
Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.
Flower Turbines Inc. is accepting investments at
EU Website:
Follow us on Social Media in both the EU and US to make sure you get the latest updates, which may vary depending on new product availability:
LinkedIn EU:
LinkedIn US:
Facebook EU:
Facebook US:
Instagram:
Twitter: (@flowerturbines)
Vimeo:
Youtube:
Contact the EU team at
Contact the US team at
If you have a project, we strongly encourage you to describe it to us first:
For our luxury artistic brand:
Facebook:
LinkedIn:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Youtube:
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( ) and Risks ( ) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
Support EU
Flower Turbines BV
+31 103076654
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Flower Turbines Brand Video
MENAFN02112023003118003196ID1107357315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.