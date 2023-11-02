City Employees Charging E-Bikes With Flower Turbines Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles

Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines

The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines' Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines ' wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.The Charging Station is used to generate energy off-grid with wind, solar, and a battery to charge small mobility and electronic devices. They are quiet, bird-friendly, safe, and durable. More information on the charging stations is available atView the video here:Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. For more information, please contact us at or visit our website at .Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.Flower Turbines Inc. is accepting investments atEU Website:Follow us on Social Media in both the EU and US to make sure you get the latest updates, which may vary depending on new product availability:LinkedIn EU:LinkedIn US:Facebook EU:Facebook US:Instagram:Twitter: (@flowerturbines)Vimeo:Youtube:Contact the EU team atContact the US team atIf you have a project, we strongly encourage you to describe it to us first:For our luxury artistic brand:Facebook:LinkedIn:Instagram:Twitter:Youtube:Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( ) and Risks ( ) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Support EU

Flower Turbines BV

+31 103076654



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Flower Turbines Brand Video