Goodguys 2023 Trendsetter Award Goes To Bill Ganahl Of South City Rod & Custom

Goodguys named Bill Ganahl (left) as their 2023 Trendsetter of the Year, presented by Marc Meadors of Goodguys.

Bill Ganahl and his team at South City Rod & Custom built this classic 1940 Ford pickup. Bill was awarded the Goodguy's Trendsetter of the Year during the 2023 SEMA Show.

This wild 1934 Ford Coupe was built by the Goodguys 2023 Trendsetter Award Recipient, Bill Ganahl of South City Rod & Custom.

Goodguys is pleased to announce Bill Ganahl, owner of South City Rod & Custom, as the recipient of their 2023 Trendsetter Award.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is pleased to announce Bill Ganahl, owner of South City Rod & Custom , as the recipient of their 2023 Trendsetter Award. This prestigious award was presented during the Hot Rod Industry Alliance (HRIA) reception at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1, 2023.The Goodguys Trendsetter Award is given to rising builders in the hot rod and custom car industry and 2023 has been a banner year for Bill and his team at South City. First, by winning the Goodguys Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year title with the striking and oft times controversial '34 Ford Coupe know as St. Christopher, followed by winning the Scott's Hotrods Truck of the Year Early honor with a classic '40 Ford pickup. The same pickup that won the title "World's Most Beautiful Truck" in September.As a teen, Bill dabbled in hot rods in part thanks to his editor-father Pat Ganahl who wrote for Street Rodder Magazine, Hot Rod and the Rodder's Journal among other publications. Bill studied English Literature and finished his graduate degree only to follow his passion for hot rodding by working with Brizio Street Rods in his formative years.In 2013 Bill set out on his own and opened South City Rod & Custom and in that same year scored the Goodguys Custom of the Year Top 12 title with a chopped '51 Mercury along with the Custom d'Elegance Award at the Sacramento Autorama. More recently, the South City shop scored the Goodguys Truck of the Year Late title in 2022 with a '65 Chevy C10.Whether pushing the boundaries of hot rodding or refining tradition, South City's builds always seem to capture the true essence of the hot rodding and custom car charisma thanks to Bill's passion and vision. The entire team at Goodguys is proud to name Bill Ganahl as their 2023 Trendsetter Award recipient.

