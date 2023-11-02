Krannich Solar Announces Strategic Partnership With Mango Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Both parties to jointly serve the U.S. Solar market with home and portable energy solutions

- Steve Wang, CEO of Mango PowerCITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Krannich Solar, one of the leading distributors of photovoltaics worldwide, has signed a partnership agreement with Mango Power, a prominent renewable energy brand, to jointly serve the U.S. Solar market. Mango Power products will be offered through Krannich's domestic channels, enriching Krannich's product range with all-in-one whole-home backup energy solutions suitable for residential and commercial projects.Industry-leading photovoltaic distributor Krannich Solar has entered into a strategic alliance with Mango Power, a prominent renewable energy brand, to jointly serve the U.S. Solar market. Mango Power products will be offered through Krannich's domestic channels, enriching Krannich's product range with all-in-one whole-home backup energy solutions suitable for residential and commercial projects."We pride ourselves on carrying the very best in Home Backup Solutions, and Mango Power certainly fits that bill," said Ean Kyler, CEO of Krannich Solar East."Our customers will appreciate the advanced technology that Mango Power has brought to the home energy market."Krannich Solar, founded by Kurt Krannich as a family business in 1995, has quickly become one of the world's largest solar wholesalers and system design houses, designing high-performance photovoltaic arrays while supporting both trades people and major energy utilities. With branches in Texas, New Jersey, Florida and California, Krannich USA can service customers in all of America, Canada, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.Steve Wang, CEO of Mango Power, regards the partnership with Krannich as a pivotal milestone for expanding their distribution network, saying“Krannich is known for its extensive and competitive approach in photovoltaic distribution. With this alliance, we look forward to achieving a higher reach of our products in the country”.Mango Power's flagship product, the Mango Power M, with a battery capacity range of 15-80kWh and an AC output range of 12-120kW, effortlessly supports all high-wattage appliances. It includes a hybrid Inverter, ATS, AGS, RSD Transmitter, and 2 Breakers, compatible with both existing and new installations of solar systems without requiring any extra boxes. With all accessories pre-built, Mango Power M can be installed in less than 4 hours. It uses best-in-class LFP battery technology from CATL, guaranteed to be safe with a 20-year lifespan and a 10-year warranty. It is truly a next-generation backup system.On November 8, 2023, Krannich will host a webinar covering Mango Power M, transitioning from a product spotlight to installation expertise. For information, seeAbout Krannich Solar: Krannich Solar has been a strong partner to photovoltaic installers since 1995 and offers everything that is required to drive photovoltaic expansion forward: expert advice, effective logistics, and one of the industry's leading product and system portfolios for solar electricity generation. With a growing market share this privately owned and self-financed company ranks among the leading photovoltaic wholesalers worldwide. For information, seeAbout Mango Power: Mango Power is dedicated to delivering innovatively smart and easily accessible renewable energy products to every family and individual. Its goal is to make ownership and use of clean energy a universal right, to create a more sustainable future for all. For information, see

Ruben Rodriguez

Mango Power

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube