UN Member States Call For Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Many United Nations member states late Wednesday mourned the thousands of children killed in Gaza, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire and for more humanitarian aid to reach civilians there.The Assembly, comprised of 193 member states, resumed its tenth emergency special session on the "Illegal Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory."Kuwait's delegate noted that, on the day delegates voted to challenge the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces, the ground invasion of Gaza began. "Does the world still believe that what has been unfolding is in self-defence?", he asked, urging an immediate ceasefire, the free flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians and an end to the displacement of Palestinians.Echoing that point, Bahrain's speaker said the adoption last week of the resolution reflected the world's demand to end the violence. That should be the number-one priority for the protection of civilians, especially women and children."Such scenes of death and destruction can create entire generations filled with accumulated anger and thirst for vengeance," Bahrain's speaker added.Gravely concerned over the situation's unravelling in Gaza, the speaker for El Salvador said "We recall with heavy hearts that boys and girls are half the population of Gaza and have lived their entire lives in a zone under constant conflict and siege," noting that while delegates meet in this hall, thousands of innocents are dying. To date, more than 9,700 people have died and more than 1.4 million have been displaced."Many ask themselves: 'Where is the United Nations?'", she said, calling for immediate action by the Security Council.Indeed, the Security Council's repeated failure to pass a definitive resolution on the conflict erodes the confidence of citizens around the world in the United Nations, said Lesotho's delegate, adding that his country commends the Assembly for taking a principled and historical step on Friday by prioritizing the Palestinian people's humanitarian situation with a resolution that recognizes the importance of preserving the lives of innocent civilians, but it does not end the conflict.The delegate from the Russian Federation called out the hypocrisy of the United States and its allies, noting they appeal for respect of international humanitarian law and yet all they can muster now is continued pronouncements of Israel's supposed right to self-defence.