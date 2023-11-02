9Th GLFN Sheds Light On Challenges And Contributions Of Women Writers In The Indian Literary Landscape

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 9th Global Literary Festival held in Noida recently brought together eminent personalities from the literary world to discuss and acknowledge the remarkable contributions and challenges faced by women writers in the Indian literary landscape. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President & Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, took the initiative to host a seminar dedicated to showcasing and supporting the endeavors of women in literature.



Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of promoting and supporting women across all disciplines of life, including the literary realm. He outlined the various initiatives undertaken by Asian Academy of Arts and Writers Association of India to nurture and encourage women writers. Special programs and publication divisions have been established to provide a platform for women to showcase their talents in radio, television, and book publishing.



The esteemed speakers at the seminar included notable figures such as Naresh Mudgal, Project Officer & Fitness Expert; Dr. J P Singh Sahni, Director of Indian Skills Development Council; Jyoti Jha, Novelist & Author; Tanmay Dubey, Author; Sameer Anjaan, renowned Lyricist; and Partap Sehgal, renowned author. Vijay Jolly, a senior political leader, also provided valuable insights during the event.



During the festival, a poster paying homage to Dr. Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan, the former President of India, writer, poet, and teacher, was presented by the Dr. Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan Forum.



The dignitaries were honored with mementos from the 9th Global Literary Festival, presented by President Dr. Sandeep Marwah. Sushil Bharti, Festival Director, expressed gratitude and extended a vote of thanks to conclude the event.



The 9th Global Literary Festival Noida showcased the talent and resilience of women writers in the Indian literary sphere and underlined the necessity of recognizing their valuable contributions. The event served as a platform for insightful discussions, collaboration, and encouragement for women to continue excelling in the literary landscape.



