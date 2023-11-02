Inbank Issued 12 Million Euros Worth Of New Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Inbank issued 601,957 new s hares through private placement to existing shareholders, employees and new investors. The subscription period ended o n 30 O ctober 2023 and the Supervisory Board of Inbank decid ed to issue a total of 12,039,140 million euros worth of new shares to 71 investors.

The price of one offered share was 20 euros, of which 0.10 euros was the nominal value and 19.90 euros was the share premium. As a result of the issue of new shares, Inbank's share capital after the registration of the share capital increase in the Estonian Commercial Register will be 1,086,415.40 euros and the total number of Inbank shares after the issue is 10,864,154.



According to Priit Põldoja, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Inbank, the purpose of the issue was to strengthen Inbank capital structure in order to support continued international growth.



Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 894,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 European markets. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications



+372 553 3550