Downtown Toronto Orthodontist Offers Affordable Invisalign Teeth Straightening

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 1, 2023 12:50 am - Want to straighten your teeth without all the metal and wire of traditional braces? Then check out Toronto dental clinic Artin Dental Office's (647-955-3330) Invisalign treatment options!

For decades, dentists have been using metal braces to give patients the nice, straight smiles that they've been seeking. But dental technology is now at a point where teeth can be straightened in half the time and without some big bulky appliance having to be attached to them. One treatment at the fore of this revolution is Invisalign, which Artin Dental Office in Toronto is proud to offer its patients!

Invisalign provides you with a cost-effective teeth straightening alternative to traditional braces and dental appliances. The treatment can be used to correct crowded teeth, spaced-out teeth, and teeth that have shifted since the completion of a previous teeth-straightening treatment.

Go to to find out more.

How Long Does Treatment With Invisalign Take?

The Invisalign process starts with a consultation, during which costs are discussed and a treatment plan is created. From there, scans, measurements, and moulds are taken from which the Invisalign aligners are created. The aligners are then fabricated, sent to your dentist for final approval and fitting, and forwarded to you for wear.

On average, Invisalign treatment takes about 12 months to complete. During this time, you're expected to wear your aligners every day, removing them only to eat, drink, and clean your teeth. New sets of aligners are typically introduced every two weeks.

How Much Does It Cost?

The cost of Invisalign varies depending on how severe your teeth misalignment is and how many aligners will be required. Artin Dental Office strictly adheres to the recommended prices in the Ontario Fee Guide, which puts Invisalign treatments at anywhere from $3,500 to $8,000. They also offer financing options to make the treatment more affordable.

What Are The Benefits Of Invisalign?

Compared to traditional braces, Invisalign is a much more discreet teeth straightening method. The treatment requires no metal components, so issues like gum and cheek irritation are eliminated. Because the aligners are removable, it's also much easier to eat, drink, brush, and floss while in treatment.

What Do Patients Have To Say?

“I work a customer-facing job and the thought of having to wear braces, especially at my age, was not appealing at all,” said a satisfied patient.“Invisalign allowed me to get my teeth looking the way I wanted them to discreetly and affordably. Now when I interact with my customers I can't stop smiling, all thanks to Artin Dental Office.”

How To Book An Appointment

If you are interested in undergoing Invisalign treatment, you can schedule a no-cost consultation by calling Artin Dental Office at the number in the description or by using the booking platform on their website.

About Artin Dental Office

Artin Dental Office has been providing professional dental services to patients in Downtown Toronto and the surrounding areas for over 25 years. In addition to Invisalign, the practice also offers dental implants, teeth whitening, root canals, crowns, and several other treatments.

Visit today and get the straight teeth you've always wanted!

What Is Invisalign?Invisalign involves wearing a