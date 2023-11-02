Triple A Transcription: A Front Runner In The Transcription Industry

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 1, 2023 2:20 am - Get affordable and high-quality service from the best and most reliable transcription partner: Triple A Transcription.

Triple A Transaction is a place where we serve our clients with utmost sincerity and ensure that their transcripted documents are error-free. We are a team of experienced partners who understand the problem of online transcription services. Hence, they came together to bring a reliable service and became a company that clients can trust.

About Us

Triple A Transcription Service is an Australian-based company that provides nationwide high-quality transcription services to various industries. We specialize in various types of transcripts, allied health, media, research, and academia, in addition to business, recruitment, and conferences.

We, from the initial stage, understand the problem that creates errors in transcription in the first place. Hence, we guide our clients and provide them with proper suggestions so they can record clearly, and the audio is less with the background noise.

We are known for our 24-48 hour turnaround time. It's the speed that the current business and academic world demands. We understand the need to get the file transcripted at a faster pace; hence, after the contract with the client, we suggest our clients get the best audio quality possible.

We also came up with the standard rate of $1.20 per audio minute and also provided student concessions for those who show their college or high school ID.

Services

Dictation Notes: We take dictation notes of the academic and business professionals, which they find useful for their assignments and also for company board meetings.

Focus Groups: The ideas and opinions of the focus need to be documented as it helps the companies to develop and strategize about the new market and products that they are planning to introduce in the market.

Video Conference: We also help to document the audio of video conferences. Corporates need to keep a document of all the directors of the meeting, and during COVID-19, it became visible how this service became important for the majority of the companies.

Interviews: Interviews are one of the crucial aspects that need documentation. Our transcription service helps the interviewer to document the answers of the interviewees for future reference.

Post-Production: In the media industry, post-production is one of the crucial aspects, and every part needs to be there of the show. Hence comes the transcription service, which can help to document the entire phase.

Video Captions: Video captions are now an important part of the generation of OTTs and YouTube. Due to correct video captions, one can enjoy the film from a different language. We at Triple A Transcription are proficient in putting captions.

Why Choose Us?

?We give our clients the best possible transcript in the quickest possible time and at the best rate.

?We have a robust payment network, so we can get the work done while totally being online.

?Our work also gets accepted as thesis work and also accepted by the professors to document their lectures.

?We have a team of experienced transcriptionists who can produce error-free, high-quality work.

Contact Information

Contact Number: +61 02 8003 4117 (8:30 am - 9:30 pm)

Email ID:

Finally, we maintain the high confidentiality of the documents so that we don't get into the middle of our client's privacy. This principle at Triple A Transcription makes it different and reliable for the clients.