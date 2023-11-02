Integrated Marine Market Surges To USD 7.8 Billion By 2025

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 1, 2023 7:11 am - The Integrated Marine Automation System Market is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2025, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The Integrated Marine Automation System Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by a combination of factors and trends that shape the marine industry. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, this market is expected to expand from USD 4.9 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Notable players in the integrated marine automation system market include ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Wartsila (Finland), and Kongsberg (Norway), which have established themselves as industry leaders with strong brands, extensive product portfolios, and efficient distribution networks.

factors contributing to this growth include:

Increasing Global Sea Trade: The global maritime industry is experiencing a surge in sea trade activities. As international trade continues to grow, there is a growing demand for more efficient and safer marine automation systems to manage the increased shipping traffic.

Enhanced Navigational Safety: Advanced marine automation systems are playing a crucial role in improving navigational safety, resulting in fewer accidents at sea. This enhanced safety is attracting both commercial and defense sectors to invest in integrated marine automation solutions.

Growing Maritime Tourism: The rising popularity of maritime tourism is creating opportunities for the marine automation industry. Cruise liners and other passenger vessels are increasingly integrating advanced systems to provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for travellers.

Demand for New and Retrofit Ships: As a response to the increased trade activities, the demand for new ships with cutting-edge automation systems is on the rise. Additionally, the retrofitting of existing ships with advanced technologies is gaining traction, further fueling the market's growth.

Market Segmentation:

Autonomy: The remotely-operated segment is expected to lead the integrated marine automation system market during the forecast period, thanks to investments in unmanned and remotely-controlled vessel operations.

Ship Type: The defense segment is projected to dominate the market due to increased investments in naval defense, while the commercial segment benefits from rising seaborne trade and tourism.

End User: The OEM segment is expected to account for the largest market share and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR compared to the aftermarket segment, reflecting increased investments in naval defense and seaborne trade.

Geographical Growth: Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the integrated marine automation system market. The region has a well-developed market for offshore vessels, with significant growth expected in the shipbuilding industry. Increased investments in the defense sector and restructuring efforts by ship manufacturing companies are driving the market in Europe.

