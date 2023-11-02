               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev To Pay Working Visit To Kazakhstan


11/2/2023 2:13:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan's Astana from November 2 through November 3 to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The agenda of the summit includes issues of further development of multilateral cooperation within the Organization, primarily in trade, investment, transport and communication, as well as environmental, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The heads of delegations will also exchange views on topical issues of international politics and regional cooperation.

The 10th Summit of the OTS will be held in Astana on November 3 of 2023.

Following the summit program, at which the organization's leadership will pass from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, the heads of state will sign the Astana Act and the Astana Summit Declaration, along with a number of resolutions.

