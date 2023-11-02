Uzbek President Mirziyoyev To Pay Working Visit To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to
Kazakhstan's Astana from November 2 through November 3 to
participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.
The agenda of the summit includes issues of further development
of multilateral cooperation within the Organization, primarily in
trade, investment, transport and communication, as well as
environmental, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
The heads of delegations will also exchange views on topical
issues of international politics and regional cooperation.
The 10th Summit of the OTS will be held in Astana on November 3
of 2023.
Following the summit program, at which the organization's
leadership will pass from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, the heads of
state will sign the Astana Act and the Astana Summit Declaration,
along with a number of resolutions.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107357232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.