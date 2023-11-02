Russians Destroy More Than 3,000 Houses In Mariupol's Private Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three thousand houses have been destroyed in the private sector of temporarily occupied Mariupol. The locals have to repair housing on their own, and people who were helped by the invaders often suffer from poor quality work.

"Thousands of houses in the city's private sector are still destroyed. Most people make repairs on their own because the invaders are busy only with looting and embezzling budget funds," the Mariupol City Council posted on Telegram .

Mariupol resident Liudmyla was one of the few whom the invaders demonstratively repaired a private house to shoot a news story but the repair turned out to be so "professional" that there was a short circuit in a month and the house caught fire.

As reported, the invaders began a complete inventory of houses in temporarily captured Mariupol to take away housing from people who evacuated and now do not live in the city.

Invaders also demolish damaged buildings to hide the traces of their crimes.

Recently, the "authorities" of the temporarily occupied Mariupol stopped registering property.

The Russians are turning the city and surrounding villages into a military logistics hub.