Missile Shot Down Over Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down a missile over Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

"At night, the defenders of the sky from the Air Command 'East' shot down an enemy missile in the region. Fragments fell in Dnipro district. Dry grass caught fire – firefighters put it out," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .

Two outbuildings were destroyed, windows were broken in three private houses. People were not injured.

In addition, the enemy launched an artillery strike on the open territory of Zelenodolsk community late in the evening. According to Yevhen Sytnychenko, the head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, the area of Maryanske settlement was hit. Nobody was injured.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked Nikopol district several times. One person was killed and seven people were injured.