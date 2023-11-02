Introducing Brave Mermaids

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dive into a world of enchantment and adventure as author Maria Mandel Dunsche introduces her exciting new children's book series, Brave Mermaids. The first book in the series, Shell of Magic, is set to make a splash on Nov. 1, inviting young readers to embark on a journey filled with courage, determination, and the magic of friendship.

Brave Mermaids is a heartwarming collection of stories that revolve around the lives of mermaid sisters and their friends. In each tale, young readers will accompany these brave mermaids on a courageous journey that instills the values of friendship and the importance of never giving up.

Author Maria Mandel Dunsche has a clear goal with Brave Mermaids – to empower children to be brave and kind. Through the adventures of the mermaid sisters, she aims to inspire young minds to embrace their inner courage, stand up for what they believe in, and develop lasting friendships.

"It's my heartfelt desire to empower young girls with stories that embody courage and determination," Maria Mandel Dunsche said.

"As a mother, I understand the profound influence of stories on young hearts and minds. I am dedicated to empowering girls to be brave and resilient," Dunsche added.

With vivid storytelling and beautifully illustrated pages, Brave Mermaids: Shell of Magic transports readers to a fascinating underwater world where mermaids, magical creatures, and thrilling challenges await. As the first installment in the series, Shell of Magic promises an unforgettable reading experience that will capture the hearts of children and adults alike.

Join the mermaid sisters on their first brave adventure and discover the magic of friendship. Brave Mermaids: Shell of Magic can be purchased online through Amazon and other select bookstores.

About the Author

Maria Mandel Dunsche is a devoted mother of two girls and an accomplished marketer. Her heartwarming book series, "Brave Mermaids," is a product of her dedication to a simple yet powerful mission – to inspire young girls to be brave and resilient. In addition to being a mom, Dunsche brings experience from an accolade-filled career as a senior female leader in advertising, media, and technology.