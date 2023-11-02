(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA)

1962 -- State of Kuwait joined the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

2001 -- UN General Assembly approved a draft resolution presented by Kuwait, proclaiming November 6th as the International Day for Preventing Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

2005 -- Kuwaiti Dr. Ghanem Al-Najjar was elected as member of the UN Panel of Experts, the first Arab to join the agency.

2008 -- Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) received the first batch of policewomen recruits.

2008 -- The Kuwaiti IT engineer Manar Al-Hashash joined The Global Alliance for Information and Communication Technologies and Development.

2013 -- Kuwait SC won, for the third time in the club's history, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, beating the Kuwaiti Qadsia SC 2-0.

2015 -- Kuwait was elected deputy president of the UN Convention against Corruption. This is the first time Kuwait took the position since the 2006 launch of the convention in Jordan.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked two donation agreements worth KD 1.6 million (USD 5.2 million) with UNICEF for combating hunger and cholera.