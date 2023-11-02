Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC Named To 2024 Best Law Firms® List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Four WLBO Lawyers Selected for Best Lawyers 2024

Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC has been named a Tier 1 firm in DFW for Real Estate Law in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® published by U.S. News.

- Dan Walls, a Founding Member of Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLCDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC has been ranked in the 2024 U.S. News – Best Law Firms ® list in recognition of the firm's professional excellence and consistently high ratings from clients and peers. WLBO was selected for a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in Real Estate Law for Dallas/Fort Worth. Receiving a top tier designation reflects the high level of professional respect WLBO has earned among clients and other leading lawyers.“Our lawyers are exceptionally committed to excellence in their work, and we couldn't be prouder to receive this prestigious accolade as we approach the first anniversary of Walls Landry Baker & Oliver,” said Dan Walls, a Founding Member of the firm.“We started the firm with a mission to provide top-tier legal services and this honor tells us that we are achieving that goal.”WLBO was selected for this prestigious award by Best Law Firms® through a rigorous process that includes client feedback, peer evaluations and industry leader interviews. This comprehensive research assesses the firm's knowledge, experience, responsiveness, understanding of clients' needs and cost-effectiveness.To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Four attorneys from WLBO were all honored for their work in Real Estate Law on the 2024 Best Lawyers® list: Terry Landry, Stephanie Urano, Jon Baker and Amy Waller .Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC is a Texas-based commercial real estate law firm representing clients across the U.S. in commercial real estate transactions. The firm prioritizes clear and timely communication, proactive problem-solving, and precise attention to detail to facilitate a successful deal and help our clients reach the closing table. Learn more about the firm at .

Sheila Sheley

Sheley Marketing LLC

