Air Arabia Launches Direct Flights From Ras Al Khaimah To Kozhikode

Ras Al Khaimah: Air Arabia unveiled its newest nonstop route connecting Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates to the vibrant city of Kozhikode in India, as reported by Wego. Scheduled to commence on 22 November 2023, this service is expected to provide an accessible travel option for passengers between these two destinations.

The introduction of this direct flight service allows the passengers to reach their destination in a shorter amount of time, enhancing their overall travel experience. It further underscores Air Arabia's unwavering dedication to making travel not only more convenient but also faster. The airline is committed to providing quality service, modern amenities, and competitive fares for the passengers.

With the new service, Air Arabia promises to enhance the connection between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode. This flight will allow UAE travelers to explore Kozhikode's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty more conveniently.

