What Israel Can Expect In A 'Gaza Metro' Tunnel Fight

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Amid fears of yet another long war in the region, Israel has now begun its ground campaign in Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has already claimed several successes in its three-week campaign, including the elimination of several terrorist leaders including Ibrahim Biari , who it described as a“ringleader” of the October 7 attacks, and liberating at least one hostage held by Hamas.

But Israel's military commanders will know that this is unlikely to be a simple operation. Among the factors complicating their mission of eliminating Hamas is the“Gaza Metro”, a vast network of interconnected tunnels within the region. Having invested heavily in subterranean infrastructure over the years, Hamas is counting on this network to aid its survival in the coming weeks.

Underground engineering has a long history in warfare. From antiquity to Vietnam , a range of groups have used tunnels to gain an advantage.

Not only can they provide concealment and freedom of movement , but they also present a range of challenges for the attacking force – they can be hardened against any attacks from the surface. Storming underground networks can also be prohibitively difficult for an attacker, given the limited space available.

Sometimes they work. Sometimes they don't. For instance, the threat posed by Western airpower caused Islamic State (IS) to construct a large network of tunnels . These tunnels made surveillance and airstrikes difficult and were riddled with traps, making capture by ground forces dangerous and difficult.

These benefits only really work if the tunnels are defended, of course, which wasn't always the case. For instance, in the 2015 battle for Sinjar, the majority of IS fighters were long gone by the time Kurdish land forces arrived to liberate the city.