The Zionist Regime Continues To Bomb Gaza

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 2 (NNN-WAFA) – Despite international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, the Zionist regime of Netanyahu's still continues heavy bombings on the densely populated Gaza Strip today, while the first group of evacuees started to enter Egypt, since the lopsided war broke out on Oct 7.– NNN-WAFA

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.