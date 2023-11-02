China's Farm Produce Foreign Trade Up In First Three Quarters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's foreign trade of agricultural products went up 1.4
percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023 to reach
251.03 billion U.S. dollars, official data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
China's farm produce exports came in at 72.2 billion dollars,
edging up 0.4 percent from the same period last year, according to
the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
China's imports of such products stood at 178.83 billion
dollars, up 1.8 percent year on year, the data revealed.
The country's foreign trade deficit in terms of agricultural
products rose 2.9 percent compared to a year earlier to total
106.63 billion dollars during the period.
