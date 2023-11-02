China's Farm Produce Foreign Trade Up In First Three Quarters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's foreign trade of agricultural products went up 1.4 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023 to reach 251.03 billion U.S. dollars, official data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

China's farm produce exports came in at 72.2 billion dollars, edging up 0.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

China's imports of such products stood at 178.83 billion dollars, up 1.8 percent year on year, the data revealed.

The country's foreign trade deficit in terms of agricultural products rose 2.9 percent compared to a year earlier to total 106.63 billion dollars during the period.