Abbas Ganbay
What task might a country face after losing the war and
experiencing economic instability and social collapse? To
completely dismiss the causes of these problems usually falls
heavily on those in power, where the people, in their long
oblivion, do not want to see the whole picture of what is
happening. Reason-reaction-solutions, the great three“proposals”
from the authorities in the implementation of their world
order.
The losing junta and its vassals are trying in vain to continue
to propagate“Azerbaijani hatred” towards the Armenians while
having a hatred of the Turks imbued from childhood and imposed on
them. Having strong, independent, clan-like“Crusaders” allies,
Armenia uses a network of connections to benefit their masters of
manipulation to spread false evidence in relation to Azerbaijan. At
the same time, turning a blind eye, ear, and heart to the proposed
peace and prosperity and the mutually beneficial position of
contribution to the economic zone of Garabagh by Azerbaijan is not
beneficial to the Armenian West.
According to Irish political analyst, historian, and professor
Partick Walsh, anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani propaganda in the
West has a long history dating back to WWI in 1914 and was produced
in huge quantities at that time.
“So it has taken root and the Armenian lobby is working on it. A
Westerner naturally feels sympathy for the“poor Christian
Armenians,” although he is unlikely to do anything for them, as
Armenians learn from their own experience. I would not say that
Azerbaijan is hated in the Western world. There is a general
ignorance in the West regarding the conflict, and only a small
number of active pro-Armenians are actually heard, distorting
reality,” the expert said.
The awareness and self-education of the West and America is
experiencing an unsatisfactory decline in percentage due to the
consequences of the“Great Reset” that has begun. Consequently,
disseminating the necessary information to control consciousness
among the masses is carried out and implemented at a rapid
pace.
Organizations and Western countries that claim to“care” about
Armenia and the fate of Armenians continue anti-Azerbaijani
propaganda, despite the fact that Prime Minister Pashinyan has
declared his determination to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan
and cooperate with its neighbors in the 3+3 format.
The American Lemkin Institute continues to provoke an
anti-Azerbaijani wave in which they have raised the highest level
of red alert for Azerbaijan as the institute sees the supposedly
alarming possibility of Azerbaijan invading Armenia in the coming
days and weeks, thereby spreading panic and disinformation.
According to the Irish expert, the Lemkin Institute and similar
organizations are essentially an industry where they initially
appeared to be agitating about the Jewish Holocaust, but have
decided to expand their activities to cover more situations in
which they can obtain funding, trainees, and research grants to
continue their business.
“They are essentially do-gooders, pursuing careers and salaries
for humanitarian causes, the value of which is often questionable.
They seek to spread anxiety and fear to justify their existence and
have little understanding of reality. But the people they appeal to
are the most trusting in everything,” Walsh said.
The new Canadian ambassador to Armenia, Andrew Turner, proposed
sanctions against Azerbaijan in his last statement. Patrick Walsh
noted that the goal of the French Canadians is to completely
eliminate the Russian factor in Armenia. According to the expert,
they are only acting according to Pashinyan.
“They see what Pashinyan is doing and they see a great
opportunity, realizing that their Armenian diaspora gives them a
great opportunity. I don't know which allies he means, but
presumably the Europeans. Essentially, this is geopolitics, since
the fight for Armenia is now beginning. The Garabagh conflict is
over. The status issue was resolved, and the US was glad to see the
end of“Nagorno-Karabakh”, which it considered a Russian creation,"
the expert concluded.
