Stefanchuk Discusses Security Assistance To Ukraine With Swedish Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk held a meeting with the delegation of the Swedish Parliamentary Committee on Defence to discuss further security assistance to Ukraine.

"An important meeting with the delegation of the Committee on Defence of the Riksdag of the Kingdom of Sweden," Stefanchuk posted on Facebook .

He noted that the politicians focused on further security assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada Chairman thanked the Swedish Parliament for the support for the 13th and 14th security assistance packages to Ukraine and also outlined the priority needs of the security and defense forces of Ukraine.

"I count on Sweden's further support within the tank and aircraft coalition, as well as the demining coalition," Stefanchuk emphasized.

In addition, the issue of Ukraine's European integration was discussed during the meeting.

"I thanked Sweden for supporting Ukraine on its way to the European Union. I emphasized that the Parliament of Ukraine adopted all legislative acts necessary to implement the recommendations of the European Commission and start negotiations on EU membership. I hope for a final positive decision of the European Commission," the Verkhovna Rada Chairman stressed.

According to him, politicians also paid special attention to strengthening sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photos: Ruslan Stefanchuk, FB