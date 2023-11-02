Logistics Terminal To Be Built In Kazakhstan's Almaty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 2. A warehouse
logistics terminal will be built in Kazakhstan's Almaty city,
Trend reports.
The management of Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, a national firm) and
the secretary of the party committee of the Chinese CP of Xi'an met
to discuss the project's implementation.
Cooperation concerns between KTZ and the People's Government of
Xi'an were also discussed during the meeting.
The parties discussed the current condition of the development
of a cargo terminal in the city of Xi'an, as well as the importance
of assuring load on routes and stimulating rail container
transit.
During the meeting, a memorandum of strategic cooperation was
signed between KTZ Express JSC and Xian Free Trade Port
Construction and Operation Co., Ltd.
The General Director of Xian Free Trade Port Construction and
Operation Co., Ltd., Yuan Xiaojun, noted that the implementation of
joint transport and logistics cooperation will bring significant
economic benefits to both Kazakhstan and China.
The construction of the international digital transport and
logistics hub "Dry Port-Kolzhat" is planned in the Uyghur district
of the Almaty region of Kazakhstan.
In 2022, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with China amounted to
$24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.
Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent,
to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China
accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total
trade turnover.
Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the
year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports
from the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107356532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.