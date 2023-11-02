Number Of Mastercard Payment Cards In Kyrgyzstan Drops

Data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan indicates a 3.93 percent decrease in the number of MasterCard cards in circulation compared to the figures from the end of March 2023 (53,914 cards).

Out of these cards, the majority were in use in Bishkek, with 29,785 cards, and in the Chuy region, where there were 6,360 cards.

Below is the breakdown of the number of MasterCard cards in circulation by region as of the end of June 2023: