Eni Discloses Volume Of Liquids Production In Kazakhstan For 9M2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 2. The Italian Eni's production of liquids in Kazakhstan amounted to 112 kbbl/d (kilobarrels per day) from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

According to Eni production results for the third quarter and nine months of 2023, in the same period in 2022, this figure was 80 kbbl/d.

In addition, liquid production in Kazakhstan in the third quarter amounted to 105 kbbl/d, which is almost twice as high as the same period in 2022 (53 kbbl/d).

At the same time, production volume for the third quarter of 2023 decreased compared to the second quarter. Thus, in the second quarter of 2023, production amounted to 113 kbbl/d.

Overall, Eni's liquids production was 758 kbbl/d in the third quarter of 2023 and 765 kbbl/d in the nine months of 2023. In the third quarter of 2022, this figure was 707 kbbl/d, and for the first nine months of 2022, it was 742 kbbl/d.

Kazakhstan's gas output volume for 2022 was 53.3 billion cubic meters, or 103.1 percent of the 2022 plan. Commercial gas output was 27.8 billion cubic meters, or 94 percent of the planned amount. The volume of liquefied petroleum gas production (provided to the domestic market) was 2.8 million tons, or 98 percent of the planned volume.

Kazakhstan's oil production in 2022 was 84.2 million tons, or 101.6 percent of the targeted level. In 2022, oil exports were 64.3 million tons, or 103.4 percent of the planned total. Kazakhstan also intends to produce 90.5 million tons of oil in 2023, 71 million of which would be exported.