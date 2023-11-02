Operating Room Equipment Market Predicted To Reach USD 59.5 Billion At A CAGR 4.7% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Operating Room Equipment market in North America is positioned to command a substantial share of the global market revenue, surpassing 35% by the end of the projected timeframe. This regional sector is expected to outpace the global average, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% through 2032.

The global Operating Room Equipment market is currently valued at around US$ 37.3 billion, and forecasts suggest it will reach US$ 59.5 billion by the conclusion of 2032. Over the period spanning from 2022 to 2032, the sales of operating room equipment are predicted to maintain a steady growth trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The global healthcare landscape is witnessing a surge in the demand for operating room equipment, and the driving force behind this growth is the ever-increasing number of surgical procedures. The operating room, also known as the“OR” or“surgical suite,” is a critical hub within healthcare facilities where life-saving and life-improving surgeries take place. As the demand for various surgical interventions continues to rise, so does the need for state-of-the-art operating room equipment.

The Surge in Surgical Procedures

The burgeoning demand for operating room equipment is primarily propelled by the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. This surge can be attributed to a multitude of factors. A growing elderly population, combined with advancements in medical science, has led to a rise in elective surgeries such as joint replacements, cataract removal, and cosmetic procedures. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer, has necessitated a higher volume of surgeries for purposes of diagnosis, treatment, and management.

Technological Advancements

Advances in medical technology have brought about a revolutionary transformation in surgical procedures. Minimally invasive techniques, robotic-assisted surgeries, and the utilization of advanced imaging and navigation systems are becoming more prevalent. These technologies not only enhance surgical precision but also improve patient outcomes and reduce recovery times. To keep pace with these innovations, healthcare facilities are upgrading their operating room equipment to provide surgeons with the latest tools and resources.

Patient Safety and Infection Control

Patient safety and infection control have always been of paramount concern in the healthcare sector, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of maintaining sterile operating environments. Consequently, healthcare facilities are making investments in operating room equipment designed to bolster infection control measures. This includes advanced sterilization and disinfection systems, air purification, and enhanced ventilation. This emphasis on safety and hygiene stands as a significant driver of equipment demand.

Competitive Environment

Manufacturers of operating room equipment are placing a premium on the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, to develop groundbreaking product offerings.

In May 2022, Zimmer Biomet, a prominent player in the medical device industry, unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities for the Omni Suite intelligent operating room. This suite is purpose-built to enhance operational efficiency, and the newly integrated AI features enable the recording of key workflow milestones, encompassing door count, patient entry, anesthesia administration, and more.

Operating Room Equipment Industry Research Segments



By Type :



Anesthesia Machines



Electrosurgical Devices



Multi-parameter Patient Monitors



Surgical Imaging Devices



Operating Tables



Operating Room Lights



Surgical Navigation Systems

Others

By End User :



Hospitals



Outpatient Facilities



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Get Customization on this Report:



As the number and complexity of surgical procedures continue to rise, the demand for advanced operating room equipment is set to grow even further. The healthcare industry's response to this demand has been one of innovation, safety, and efficiency. The outcome is a win-win situation for patients and healthcare providers, with improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and cutting-edge technology at the heart of it all. The future of the operating room equipment market is promising, as it plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare and surgery.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: