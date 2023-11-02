Moderately Warm Conditions Expected For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The weather forecast for Thursday suggested a day of moderate temperatures with relatively hotter conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), varying cloud cover at different altitudes is expected, with a slight possibility of isolated light rain showers in certain limited parts of northern Jordan for a brief duration. The prevailing winds are expected to be moderately coming from the northwest direction.Additionally, the weather department warned about the potential for reduced horizontal visibility during the early morning hours. This reduction in visibility is primarily due to fog lingering over the higher mountain peaks. Furthermore, travelers are advised to exercise caution as there is a risk of road surfaces becoming slippery due to rain in some areas.On Friday, the forecast indicated the presence of high-altitude clouds across the kingdom's skies. Temperatures will remain moderate in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively hotter conditions.Saturday's forecast points to a continuation of moderately warm conditions in most regions, with relatively hotter temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium-altitude clouds will make an appearance, and winds will be moderate, blowing from the southeast.The temperature variations expected for today encompass maximum temperatures of 28 C and minimum temperatures of 15 C in the eastern part of Amman, with western Amman experiencing highs of 26 C and lows of 13 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to range from highs of 25 C to lows of 13 C, while the Aqaba Gulf region anticipates peak temperatures of 35 C and cooler lows of 22 C.