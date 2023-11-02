Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Poised To Reach US$ 4.44 Billion At A 4.9% CAGR By 2028 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market in North America is expected to claim a substantial 53.1% share during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of spine-related diseases and the expanding senior demographic.

The worldwide market for bone grafts and substitutes was valued at approximately US$ 3.06 billion in 2020. It is projected that sales of these products will experience a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, reaching an estimated US$ 4.44 billion by the conclusion of 2028.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



In recent years, the global healthcare industry has witnessed a substantial surge in the demand for orthopedic procedures, propelling the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market to new heights. This remarkable growth can be attributed to various factors, including an aging population, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, and ongoing advancements in medical technologies and materials.

The Need for Orthopedic Procedures

Orthopedic procedures, including joint replacements, spinal fusions, and fracture repairs, have become increasingly common as people across the world seek to maintain an active lifestyle and combat the effects of aging. With longer life expectancies, the prevalence of degenerative bone and joint diseases has risen significantly, leading to a growing need for orthopedic interventions. As a result, bone grafts and substitutes have become a crucial component of these procedures.

The Role of Bone Grafts and Substitutes

Bone grafts and substitutes serve as essential tools in orthopedic surgeries. They help in the regeneration and reconstruction of damaged or weakened bone tissue. These grafts can be derived from various sources, including autografts (the patient's own bone), allografts (donor bone), and synthetic materials. Their primary purpose is to provide structural support and stimulate the body's natural healing processes.

Market Growth Drivers

Aging Population: The aging global population is a significant driver behind the growing demand for orthopedic procedures. As individuals age, they are more prone to bone and joint disorders, making orthopedic surgeries and bone grafts increasingly necessary.Rising Musculoskeletal Disorders: Musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and degenerative disc diseases, are on the rise. These conditions often require surgical interventions and, subsequently, the use of bone grafts and substitutes.Technological Advancements: Innovations in the field of orthopedics and regenerative medicine have resulted in the development of more advanced bone grafts and substitutes. These products offer improved biocompatibility and efficacy, leading to a higher success rate in surgical procedures.Increased Awareness: Patients and healthcare professionals are becoming more aware of the benefits of bone grafts and substitutes. The availability of information and educational campaigns has contributed to their widespread adoption.

Competitive Landscape

In the bone grafts and substitutes industry, manufacturers are consistently dedicating resources to enhance the bioactivity, biocompatibility, and mechanical properties of their products. These companies maintain diverse, technologically advanced product portfolios and possess a significant global presence. Key players continually introduce groundbreaking products across various orthopedic applications.

For example,

Synthes, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, produces the chronOS Strip bone graft substitute. This synthetic bone graft contains chronOS-tricalcium phosphate granules, which can be infused with the patient's bone marrow and blood to promote integration and healing.

Key Segments Covered in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Industry Research



By Product:



Allografts





Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)



Others



Synthetic Bone Grafts

Others

By Material:



Ceramic-based





Calcium Phosphate





Calcium Sulfate



Others



Polymer-based





Polylactides





Polyglycolides





Polyurethanes



Others



Growth Factor-based



Cell-based

Others

By End User:



Hospitals



Orthopedic Clinics

Others

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report:



The surge in the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes market can be attributed to the increasing demand for orthopedic procedures, driven by factors such as an aging population and the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders. With ongoing advancements in medical technologies and materials, the future of orthopedics looks promising, providing hope for improved patient outcomes and a higher quality of life for individuals in need of these essential procedures.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: