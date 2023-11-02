Organic Acids Market Is Expected To Achieve At US$ 22.2 Billion At A CAGR Of 6.1% By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The organic acids industry in the United States is on the verge of expansion, anticipating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. The United States boasts an annual production and consumption of approximately 35,000 metric tons of aspirin, which equates to the capability of manufacturing 100 billion aspirin pills. On a global scale, the annual consumption of aspirin tablets exceeds 60 billion, with the United States contributing a significant share of 34 billion tablets.





The worldwide organic acids market is estimated to reach around US$ 12.3 billion by 2023, driven by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth trend is expected to result in a market value of approximately US$ 22.2 billion by the end of 2033.





The Importance of Natural Preservatives





Natural preservatives serve as substances that hinder the growth of microorganisms, ultimately prolonging the shelf life of products while preserving their safety and quality. In light of increasing apprehension regarding the potential health risks linked to synthetic preservatives like parabens and BHA/BHT, consumers are actively seeking products with fewer artificial additives. This shift in consumer preferences is particularly evident within the food and beverage sector, where consumers are scrutinizing ingredient labels more than ever.

Organic acids, sourced from natural origins such as fruits, vegetables, and grains, present an attractive solution. They possess antimicrobial properties that effectively impede the growth of bacteria, yeast, and molds, thus extending the freshness and safety of products without relying on synthetic chemicals. This natural approach to preservation aligns harmoniously with the clean label movement, which advocates for simpler, more transparent ingredient lists.





Applications Across Diverse Industries





The escalating demand for natural preservatives is propelling the growth of the organic acids market across a spectrum of industries:

Food and Beverage: Organic acids are increasingly being integrated into a wide array of food and beverage products, from acidic beverages like kombucha to serving as natural preservatives in baked goods. Their capability to regulate pH levels and deter spoilage organisms makes them a valuable addition to numerous products.Cosmetics and Personal Care: In the cosmetics sector, organic acids are making their way into skincare products, offering a natural means to extend product shelf life while mitigating the risk of skin irritation or allergies.Pharmaceuticals: Organic acids play a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in drug formulation and preservation. They ensure the stability and effectiveness of medications.Agriculture: Organic acids are utilized in animal feed to enhance feed quality, improve nutrient absorption, and maintain livestock health, thereby contributing to sustainable agricultural practices.





Competitive Landscape





Prominent manufacturers in the organic acids industry include BASF SE, Cargill, Daeho Co., Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Myriant Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc., and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.

In response to the surging demand from diverse end-use sectors, market participants are prioritizing the enhancement and expansion of their production capabilities to cater to this increasing need. These industry players have established robust distribution networks to reinforce their market presence and facilitate efficient product delivery. Furthermore, there is a pronounced focus on the development and utilization of bio-based organic acids, driven by stringent government regulations and an increasing preference for eco-friendly products.

A recently published report by Fact offers comprehensive insights into the pricing strategies of key manufacturers across different regions, their sales growth patterns, production capacities, and their endeavors in cutting-edge technological advancements within the organic acids market.





Segmentation of Organic Acids Industry Research



By Product :



Acetic Acid



Formic Acid



Lactic Acid



Citric Acid



Propionic acid



Ascorbic acid



Gluconic acid



Fumaric acid



Malic acid

Others

By Application :



Bakery and Confectionery



Dairy



Beverages



Poultry, Meat, and Seafood



Livestock Feed



Companion Animal Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Industrial

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA





Market Growth and Innovation





The organic acids market is poised for substantial growth, with the global market expected to continue expanding in response to the rising demand for natural preservatives. Companies are investing in research and development to create innovative, effective, and sustainable organic acid solutions that meet the specific needs of different industries.





