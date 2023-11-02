Turkmenistan, China Discuss Prospects For Expanding Trade And Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 2. Turkmenistan and China discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of economy and trade, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed in Beijing during the 8th meeting of the Subcommittee on Economic and Trade Cooperation of the Chinese-Turkmen Cooperation Committee.

At the meeting, the Chinese side was represented by Vice Minister and Deputy China International Trade Representative Ling Ji, the Turkmen side was represented by Deputy Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Kerimberdy Kurbanov.

Ling Ji stressed the decision of the leaders of China and Turkmenistan to bring relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He added that China, for its part, is ready to work on optimizing the trade structure and expanding investment cooperation with Turkmenistan.

In turn, Kurbanov stressed the importance of China as the main trading partner for Turkmenistan, and also noted the country's interest in increasing exports to China and expanding the range of goods.

Meanwhile, the development of economic partnership between Turkmenistan and China includes active cooperation in the field of energy, infrastructure projects and trade.

China is an important consumer of Turkmen natural gas, finances and builds infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan, and both countries continue to strengthen economic ties, which brings mutual benefits and contributes to the development of both economies.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel