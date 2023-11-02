Turkmenistan, China Discuss Prospects For Expanding Trade And Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 2. Turkmenistan and China discussed prospects for expanding
cooperation in the field of economy and trade, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed in Beijing during the 8th meeting of
the Subcommittee on Economic and Trade Cooperation of the
Chinese-Turkmen Cooperation Committee.
At the meeting, the Chinese side was represented by Vice
Minister and Deputy China International Trade Representative Ling
Ji, the Turkmen side was represented by Deputy Minister of Trade
and Foreign Economic Relations Kerimberdy Kurbanov.
Ling Ji stressed the decision of the leaders of China and
Turkmenistan to bring relations to the level of a comprehensive
strategic partnership.
He added that China, for its part, is ready to work on
optimizing the trade structure and expanding investment cooperation
with Turkmenistan.
In turn, Kurbanov stressed the importance of China as the main
trading partner for Turkmenistan, and also noted the country's
interest in increasing exports to China and expanding the range of
goods.
Meanwhile, the development of economic partnership between
Turkmenistan and China includes active cooperation in the field of
energy, infrastructure projects and trade.
China is an important consumer of Turkmen natural gas, finances
and builds infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan, and both
countries continue to strengthen economic ties, which brings mutual
benefits and contributes to the development of both economies.
