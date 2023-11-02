287 Children With Their Families Evacuated From Dangerous Areas Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the approval of the decision on mandatory evacuation, 287 children and their families have already been forcibly evacuated from 13 settlements in the Kherson region, and 497 children still remain in the danger zone.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"Since the decision on compulsory evacuation was made, 287 children and their families have already been forcibly evacuated from 13 settlements," the statement said.

Volunteers from the 'Vostok-SOS' charity foundation, the 'Park and Special Friends' organization, the 'Save Ukraine' charity organization, and the 'Strong Because Free' organization are helping with the evacuation.

There are still 497 children in the danger zone. Explanatory work with their families on the importance of leaving is ongoing.

As emphasized, mandatory evacuation from dangerous communities continues in the Kherson region. First of all, it is about families with children. But every resident of the region can leave for safer places.

As reported, 23 settlements in the de-occupied Kherson region have been identified for mandatory evacuation of families with children.

As of October 31, 86 more children remain in the danger zone in the settlements of the Beryslav district of the Kherson region.

A Russian FPV drone hits an evacuation minibus in the Kherson region, injuring two people.